Ceviche in Visalia

Visalia restaurants
Visalia restaurants that serve ceviche

SEAFOOD • GRILL

El Tarasco Restaurant Mooney

2636 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia

Avg 4 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ceviche Avocado Shell$15.99
Half of avocado fill with your choice of ceviche.
More about El Tarasco Restaurant Mooney
Encanto Restautante y Cocktail Bar

505 S Chinowth St, Visalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tostada De Ceviche$10.99
White fish cured in lime juice, with mango, cucumbers, grilled corn, jicama , onions and cilantro. Served on a crunchy tostada and topped with fresh avocado slices.
More about Encanto Restautante y Cocktail Bar
El Tarasco Restaurant

208 W. Main St. STE 9, Visalia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche Avocado Shell$17.99
Half an avocado filled with your choice of ceviche. Choose from Shrimp, Bass or Crab.
More about El Tarasco Restaurant

