Ceviche in Visalia
Visalia restaurants that serve ceviche
SEAFOOD • GRILL
El Tarasco Restaurant Mooney
2636 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia
|Ceviche Avocado Shell
|$15.99
Half of avocado fill with your choice of ceviche.
Encanto Restautante y Cocktail Bar
505 S Chinowth St, Visalia
|Tostada De Ceviche
|$10.99
White fish cured in lime juice, with mango, cucumbers, grilled corn, jicama , onions and cilantro. Served on a crunchy tostada and topped with fresh avocado slices.
El Tarasco Restaurant
208 W. Main St. STE 9, Visalia
|Ceviche Avocado Shell
|$17.99
Half an avocado filled with your choice of ceviche. Choose from Shrimp, Bass or Crab.