Cheesecake in Visalia
Visalia restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about Tahoe Joe's
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tahoe Joe's
4015 W Caldwell Ave, Visalia
|Nevada Cheesecake
|$7.99
Joe likes his cheesecake tall, with a thick graham cracker crust and sour cream frosting. You're going to like it, too!
More about Marie Callender’s
Marie Callender’s
350 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia
|9" New York Style Cheesecake
|$36.99
Enjoy our traditional New York Style Cheesecake with one of our sensational fruit toppings!
|6" New York Style Cheesecake
|$17.99
|Marbled Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Slice
|$6.59
NEW! Our famous New York style cheesecake swirled with chocolate cheesecake, chocolate chunks, and a hint of espresso bean atop a chocolate cookie crust.