Cheesecake in Visalia

Visalia restaurants
Visalia restaurants that serve cheesecake

Tahoe Joe's image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tahoe Joe's

4015 W Caldwell Ave, Visalia

Avg 3.9 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nevada Cheesecake$7.99
Joe likes his cheesecake tall, with a thick graham cracker crust and sour cream frosting. You're going to like it, too!
More about Tahoe Joe's
Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s

350 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
9" New York Style Cheesecake$36.99
Enjoy our traditional New York Style Cheesecake with one of our sensational fruit toppings!
6" New York Style Cheesecake$17.99
Enjoy our traditional New York Style Cheesecake with one of our sensational fruit toppings!
Marbled Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Slice$6.59
NEW! Our famous New York style cheesecake swirled with chocolate cheesecake, chocolate chunks, and a hint of espresso bean atop a chocolate cookie crust.
More about Marie Callender’s

