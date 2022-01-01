Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Visalia

Visalia restaurants
Visalia restaurants that serve chicken burritos

El Tarasco Restaurant Corp image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

El Tarasco Restaurant Mooney

2636 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia

Avg 4 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Chipotle Burrito$14.99
Filled with charbroiled chicken, rice and beans. Topped with chipotle sauce
More about El Tarasco Restaurant Mooney
Main pic

 

El Tarasco Restaurant

208 W. Main St. STE 9, Visalia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Chipotle Burrito$15.99
Chicken breast in a creamy white sauce with Poblano chiles, bell peppers, chipotle chiles & onions. Rice and beans inside.
More about El Tarasco Restaurant

