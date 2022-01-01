Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Visalia

Go
Visalia restaurants
Toast

Visalia restaurants that serve chicken salad

Tommy's Restaurant image

STEAKS

Tommy's Restaurant

130 N Encina St, Visalia

Avg 4 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Buttermilk Chicken Salad$14.95
More about Tommy's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Stacked Bar and Grill 531 E. Main St.

531 E. Main St., Visalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Ceasar Salad$13.50
More about Stacked Bar and Grill 531 E. Main St.
Banner pic

 

Marie Callender’s

350 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad$13.79
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.79
More about Marie Callender’s
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough

827 South Akers Street, Visalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad (10 Servings)$59.90
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
#12 Chicken Salad*
Our Chicken Salad (made from scratch in-house with Grilled Chicken, Celery, Mayonnaise, Grapes, Cranberries, & Almonds), served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
More about West Coast Sourdough

Browse other tasty dishes in Visalia

Cookies

Cobb Salad

Tacos

Croissants

Cheeseburgers

Cheesecake

Quesadillas

Honey Chicken

Map

More near Visalia to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

San Luis Obispo

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Paso Robles

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Tehachapi

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (833 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (243 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston