Chile relleno in Visalia

Visalia restaurants
Visalia restaurants that serve chile relleno

El Tarasco Restaurant Corp image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

El Tarasco Restaurant Mooney

2636 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia

Avg 4 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
#1 Chile Relleno & Taco$13.99
Served with rice and beans.
#2 Chile Relleno & Enchilada$13.99
Served with rice and beans.
#3Chile Verde & Chile Relleno$14.50
Served with rice and beans.
More about El Tarasco Restaurant Mooney
Consumer pic

 

Encanto Restautante y Cocktail Bar

505 S Chinowth St, Visalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chile Relleno Plate$16.99
Roasted Pasilla chile stuffed with cheese, coated with egg, and topped with a flavorful tomato sauce. Served with Spanish or white rice, refried or whole beans and your choice of handmade corn tortillas or flour tortillas.
More about Encanto Restautante y Cocktail Bar

