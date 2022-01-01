Chile relleno in Visalia
Visalia restaurants that serve chile relleno
El Tarasco Restaurant Mooney
2636 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia
|#1 Chile Relleno & Taco
|$13.99
Served with rice and beans.
|#2 Chile Relleno & Enchilada
|$13.99
Served with rice and beans.
|#3Chile Verde & Chile Relleno
|$14.50
Served with rice and beans.
Encanto Restautante y Cocktail Bar
505 S Chinowth St, Visalia
|Chile Relleno Plate
|$16.99
Roasted Pasilla chile stuffed with cheese, coated with egg, and topped with a flavorful tomato sauce. Served with Spanish or white rice, refried or whole beans and your choice of handmade corn tortillas or flour tortillas.