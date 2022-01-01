Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Visalia

Visalia restaurants
Visalia restaurants that serve cookies

Component Coffee Lab - Visalia

514 E. Main St #A, Visalia

Salted Toffee Chip Cookie$3.75
Component’s Signature Cookie is filled with oats, coconut, espresso, semi-sweet chocolate chips, toffee bits topped off with flakey salt!
West Coast Sourdough

827 South Akers Street, Visalia

Lunchbox with Chips & Cookie
A delightful lunchbox containing a 6" sandwich (with House Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Cheese), a bag of chips and a freshly baked Chocolate Chip cookie!
Chocolate Chip Cookie*$1.75
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
Lemon White Chip Cookie*$1.75
Freshly baked every day! Contains lemon, white chocolate & a hint of coconut!
