Corn dogs in Visalia

Visalia restaurants
Visalia restaurants that serve corn dogs

Marie Callender’s - 228 - Visalia

350 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia

TakeoutFast Pay
Hand-Battered Corn Dogs$0.00
New! 4 mini corn dogs dipped in our famous cornbread batter, served with honey spread and french fries.
More about Marie Callender’s - 228 - Visalia
JoJo's Grill-a-Dog Brick and Mortar - Visalia NEW - 5101 W Walnut Ave Ste B

5101 W Walnut Ave b, Visalia

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mini Corn Dog$5.00
100% All Beef mini hot dog hand dipped in our house made corn batter
Jumbo hand dipped Corn Dog$8.00
100% all beef hot dog hand dipped in our house made corn batter, choice of dipping sauce
More about JoJo's Grill-a-Dog Brick and Mortar - Visalia NEW - 5101 W Walnut Ave Ste B

