Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Visalia

Go
Visalia restaurants
Toast

Visalia restaurants that serve fajitas

El Tarasco Restaurant Corp image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

El Tarasco Restaurant Mooney

2636 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia

Avg 4 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fajitas$0.00
Your choice of meat or seafood, bell pepper, green onions, tomate, carrots sauteed in our guajillo sauce.
More about El Tarasco Restaurant Mooney
Item pic

 

El Tarasco Restaurant

208 W. Main St. STE 9, Visalia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajitas$0.00
Your choice of meat or seafood (Chicken, steak and prawn) sautéed in our Guajillo salsa. Served with sliced bell pepper, carrots, tomatoes & onion. Served on a sizzling platter with a side of rice,
beans, guacamole & tortillas for wrapping.
More about El Tarasco Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Visalia

Ceviche

Flan

Tortas

Cheeseburgers

Enchiladas

Burritos

Chips And Salsa

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Visalia to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

San Luis Obispo

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Paso Robles

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Tehachapi

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (340 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (606 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (557 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston