Honey chicken in Visalia

Visalia restaurants
Visalia restaurants that serve honey chicken

Component Coffee Lab - Visalia image

 

Component Coffee Lab - Visalia

514 E. Main St #A, Visalia

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Honey Chicken Sando$8.00
Butter milk fried chicken with a hot honey sauce, dill aioli on a toasted bolillo
More about Component Coffee Lab - Visalia
Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s

350 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia

TakeoutFast Pay
Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch$13.79
NEW! Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch
A blend of iceberg and romaine tossed with applewood smoked bacon, red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, a blend of three cheeses and honey mustard dressing, then topped with crispy chicken tenders.
More about Marie Callender’s

