Mac and cheese in Visalia

Visalia restaurants
Visalia restaurants that serve mac and cheese

The Chicken Spot

301 north willis street, Visalia

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac N' Cheese$3.99
West Coast Sourdough - Visalia - S Akers St

827 South Akers Street, Visalia

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuscan Chicken Mac & Cheese (Spring Special)$0.00
A Seasonal Special! Herb-Roasted Cherry Tomatoes bloom within our creamy combination of cavatappi pasta with white cheddar and Parmesan cheese, topped with marinated & grilled Mediterranean chicken!
Lobster Mac & Cheese (Winter Special!)$6.25
A Seasonal Special! North Atlantic Lobster served with our creamy combination of cavatappi pasta with white cheddar and Parmesan cheese!
Kids Mac & Cheese Meal$6.99
Everyone's favorite! Fresh white cheddar Mac & Cheese served with Applesauce & Choice of Drink!
Angry Chickz - Visalia

2038 South Mooney Boulevard, Visalia

TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$6.00
