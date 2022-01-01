Nachos in Visalia
Visalia restaurants that serve nachos
Visalia Rawhide Baseball
300 N Giddings St, Visalia
|Nachos w/ Cheese
|$5.00
SEAFOOD • GRILL
El Tarasco Restaurant Corp
2636 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia
|Kid's Nachos
|$8.99
Your choice of meat, served with rice and beans.
|Nachos Con Todo
|$14.99
Filled with your choice of meat, topped with tomate salsa, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños.
|House Nachos
|$11.99
Topped with fresh tomato salsa and sour cream.
PIZZA • GRILL
Downtown Rookies Sports Bar & Grill
215 E. Main Street, Visalia
|1/2 order Nachos
|$8.99
Fresh made tortilla chips smothered in house made chili, mozzarella cheddar sauce, topped with tri tip, pico de gallo, olives, jalapenos, green onion
Burritos Locos
2241 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia
|Nacho Cheese
|$1.49