Nachos in Visalia

Visalia restaurants
Visalia restaurants that serve nachos

Visalia Rawhide Baseball image

 

Visalia Rawhide Baseball

300 N Giddings St, Visalia

Avg 4.6 (520 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos w/ Cheese$5.00
El Tarasco Restaurant Corp image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

El Tarasco Restaurant Corp

2636 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia

Avg 4 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kid's Nachos$8.99
Your choice of meat, served with rice and beans.
Nachos Con Todo$14.99
Filled with your choice of meat, topped with tomate salsa, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños.
House Nachos$11.99
Topped with fresh tomato salsa and sour cream.
Tommy's Restaurant image

STEAKS

Tommy's Restaurant

130 N Encina St, Visalia

Avg 4 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Nachos$14.95
Downtown Rookies Sports Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL

Downtown Rookies Sports Bar & Grill

215 E. Main Street, Visalia

Avg 4.1 (622 reviews)
1/2 order Nachos$8.99
Fresh made tortilla chips smothered in house made chili, mozzarella cheddar sauce, topped with tri tip, pico de gallo, olives, jalapenos, green onion
Banner pic

 

Burritos Locos

2241 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nacho Cheese$1.49
