Reuben in Visalia
Visalia restaurants that serve reuben
More about Marie Callender’s - 228 - Visalia
Marie Callender’s - 228 - Visalia
350 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia
|Reuben Sandwich
|$14.49
A heaping portion of sliced
corned beef, sauerkraut,
Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island
dressing and swiss cheese on
rye. Served with fries
More about West Coast Sourdough - Visalia - S Akers St
West Coast Sourdough - Visalia - S Akers St
827 South Akers Street, Visalia
|#7 Reuben*
|$0.00
Thinly sliced Pastrami with our House Sauce, Dijon, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese served toasted on our freshly baked Sourdough bread. Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!