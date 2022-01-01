Salmon in Visalia
Visalia restaurants that serve salmon
The Elderwood
210 N. Court Street, Visalia
|Grilled Salmon
|$25.00
Grilled salmon filet with forbidden rice, grilled asparagus topped with a lemon herb bur blanc sauce.
MAKIRITTO LLC
2031 SOUTH Mooney BLVD, VISALIA
|HONEY SOY SALMON
|$12.95
raw marinated salmon, avocado, seaweed salad, fried garlic chips, cucumber, pickled onions, chipotle mayo.
Marie Callender’s
350 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia
|Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon
|$17.99
NEW! Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon Delightful Dishes Item
Grilled salmon fillet brushed with a house-made honey ginger glaze, atop rice and served with seasonal vegetables.
*All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.