Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Visalia

Go
Visalia restaurants
Toast

Visalia restaurants that serve salmon

The Elderwood image

 

The Elderwood

210 N. Court Street, Visalia

No reviews yet
Grilled Salmon$25.00
Grilled salmon filet with forbidden rice, grilled asparagus topped with a lemon herb bur blanc sauce.
More about The Elderwood
Item pic

 

MAKIRITTO LLC

2031 SOUTH Mooney BLVD, VISALIA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
HONEY SOY SALMON$12.95
raw marinated salmon, avocado, seaweed salad, fried garlic chips, cucumber, pickled onions, chipotle mayo.
More about MAKIRITTO LLC
Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon image

 

Marie Callender’s

350 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon$17.99
NEW! Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon Delightful Dishes Item
Grilled salmon fillet brushed with a house-made honey ginger glaze, atop rice and served with seasonal vegetables.
*All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.
More about Marie Callender’s

Browse other tasty dishes in Visalia

Cheeseburgers

Quesadillas

Caesar Salad

Crispy Chicken

Grilled Chicken

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Salad

Chili

Map

More near Visalia to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

San Luis Obispo

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Paso Robles

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Tehachapi

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (833 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (243 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston