Shrimp salad in Visalia
Visalia restaurants that serve shrimp salad
Marie Callender’s - 228 - Visalia
350 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia
|Southwest Avocado Shrimp Salad
|$13.99
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with ancho-marinated shrimp, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
El Tarasco Restaurant
208 W. Main St. STE 9, Visalia
|Shrimp Salad
|$17.99
Grilled seasoned prawns with fresh assorted greens. Topped with avocado and tomato slices.