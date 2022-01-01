Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Visalia

Go
Visalia restaurants
Toast

Visalia restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s - 228 - Visalia

350 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwest Avocado Shrimp Salad$13.99
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with ancho-marinated shrimp, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
More about Marie Callender’s - 228 - Visalia
Main pic

 

El Tarasco Restaurant

208 W. Main St. STE 9, Visalia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Salad$17.99
Grilled seasoned prawns with fresh assorted greens. Topped with avocado and tomato slices.
More about El Tarasco Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Visalia

Pumpkin Pies

Quesadillas

Chicken Burritos

Flautas

Chile Relleno

Salmon

Cheeseburgers

Croissants

Map

More near Visalia to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

San Luis Obispo

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Paso Robles

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Tehachapi

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (626 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (923 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (575 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston