Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Visalia

Go
Visalia restaurants
Toast

Visalia restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s - 228 - Visalia

350 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Tacos Platter$47.99
Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos
Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp nestled inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.
*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation
Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos$11.49
Calories 510
Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.
More about Marie Callender’s - 228 - Visalia
Item pic

 

Burritos Locos

2241 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Taco$4.25
Beer Battered Shrimp, Sour Cream, Chipotle Mayo, Cabbage, and Pico de Gallo on a Corn Tortilla!
More about Burritos Locos

Browse other tasty dishes in Visalia

Burritos

Cheeseburgers

Enchiladas

Chips And Salsa

Ceviche

Quesadillas

Carne Asada

Pies

Map

More near Visalia to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

San Luis Obispo

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Paso Robles

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Tehachapi

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (402 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (751 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (994 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (601 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston