Taco salad in Visalia

Visalia restaurants
Visalia restaurants that serve taco salad

SEAFOOD • GRILL

El Tarasco Restaurant Mooney

2636 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia

Avg 4 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$14.99
A large flour tortilla shell filled with your choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, cheese and pico de gallo.
More about El Tarasco Restaurant Mooney
Encanto Restautante y Cocktail Bar

505 S Chinowth St, Visalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$17.99
Your choice of grilled chicken, Ranchera asada, Shredded beef or ground beef.
Served with your choice of whole or refried beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole and topped with sour cream and Monterey Cheese.
More about Encanto Restautante y Cocktail Bar

