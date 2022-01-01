Taco salad in Visalia
Visalia restaurants that serve taco salad
SEAFOOD • GRILL
El Tarasco Restaurant Mooney
2636 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia
|Taco Salad
|$14.99
A large flour tortilla shell filled with your choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, cheese and pico de gallo.
Encanto Restautante y Cocktail Bar
505 S Chinowth St, Visalia
|Taco Salad
|$17.99
Your choice of grilled chicken, Ranchera asada, Shredded beef or ground beef.
Served with your choice of whole or refried beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole and topped with sour cream and Monterey Cheese.