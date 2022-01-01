Go
Vish Hollywood

Come in and enjoy!

2893 Stirling rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Falafel Pocket$11.95
Hummus, Falafel, Tahini, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red onions, Parsley
Chopped Salad$8.95
Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red onion, Mixed nuts, Fresh squeezed lemon, Olive oil, Parsley.
The Queen Salad
Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red onion, Chickpeas, Tahini, Hard boiled egg, Mixed nuts, Fresh squeezed lemon, Olive oil, Parsley.
Mini Chopped Salad$3.95
Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red onion, Mixed nuts, Fresh squeezed lemon, Olive oil, Parsley.
Memory Shake 4
Vish tahini, Banana, Date, Cocoa beans, Peanut butter, Cashew, Almond milk
Vish Vegan Shawarma Bowl$13.95
Hummus, Vegan shawarma, Cumin, Sweet paprika, Olive oil, Parsley
Falafel$3.95
Extra Pita$0.99
French Fries$3.95
Vish Sabich Bowl$12.95
Hummus, Eggplant, Tahini, Hard boiled egg, Cumin, Sweet paprika, Olive oil, Parsley
Location

2893 Stirling rd

Hollywood FL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
