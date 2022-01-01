Go
Vish (Tenafly)

Modern Hummus place.
We serve vegan, healthy, warm dishes and plant based shakes.

6-8 washington st

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Falafel$3.95
Plain Hummus
Vish Sabich Pocket$10.95
Hummus, eggplant, hard boiled egg, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, parsley
Coca Cola Sugar Free$1.45
French Fries$3.95
Extra Whole Wheat Pita$0.75
Extra White Pita$0.75
Chopped Salad$8.95
cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, mixed nuts, freshly squeezed lemon, olive oil, parsley
Falafel Pocket$9.95
Hummus, falafel, tahini, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, parsley
Falafel Bowl$13.95
hummus, falafel, tahini, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, parsley
Location

6-8 washington st

Tenafly NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
