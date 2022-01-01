Go
Vision BBQ

Real Deal BBQ, everything scratch made in house, (Except the Buns!) Meats are slow smoked over Oak! Lots of Parking. Come in and enjoy!

BBQ

249 Ridge McIntire Rd • $$

Avg 5 (4 reviews)

Popular Items

6oz Brisket Plate with Two Sides$13.00
6oz of House Smoked Brisket, Sliced to Order served with two sides
6oz Two Meat Plate with Two Sides$13.00
Choose Two Meats and Two Sides (Add $ For Brisket & Burnt Ends)
6oz Little Piggy Pork Sandwich$7.00
6oz of House Smoked Pork Butt, Pulled to Order on a Toasted Potato Roll
8oz Big Pig Pork BBQ Sandwich$9.00
8oz of House Smoked Pork Butt, Pulled to Order on a Toasted Potato Roll
Family Meal$40.00
Family Meal- Pound and a Half of Meat add $8 For Brisket. One Pound Mac & Cheese, One Pound Baked Beans, Half Pound of Slaw, Four Buns, side of Pickles, and Sauce of your Choice. Add $8 for Brisket, up to two extra pounds of meat at a discount.
6oz Pork BBQ Plate with Two Sides$12.00
6oz of House Smoked Pork Butt, Pulled to Order, served with two sides
No Silverware!!
The ILLY Cheese Steak (No Modifications)$13.00
Pile of Wet Brisket, Onions, Poblano Peppers, Provolone Cheese & Duke's Mayo on a Toasted Carter's Sub Roll. We are unable to offer modifications on the ILLY
1 Pound Pork BBQ$13.00
1 Pound of House Smoked Pork BBQ Pulled to Order, choice of sauce
Nanny's Corn Muffins$4.00
Nanny's Secret Recipe, Contains Gluten
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wi-Fi
Parking
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

249 Ridge McIntire Rd

Charlottesville VA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
