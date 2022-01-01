Go
Toast

Vista Brewing

Vista is a 21-acre destination brewery in the beautiful Hill Country town of Driftwood with a brewery & Tasting Room, farm-to-table restaurant, organic farm, apiary, live music and private event spaces.

13551 FM 150 W • $$

Avg 4.5 (932 reviews)

Popular Items

Dark Skies$6.50
Black Pilsner. Dry / Roasty / Light-bodied / 4.9% abv. A black lager with hints of coffee and roasted marshmallow. European hops are used to balance the body alongside the German specialty malts and German yeast which imparts fruitcake and fresh dough flavors and aromas. Named for: the big, bright stars over Driftwood and the International Dark Sky Association.
Pretzel$7.00
Soft pretzel served warm with Dark Skies mustard.
Fri-Sun only, until sold out.
Positivity Pale$6.00
Made with 100% New Zealand Hops
Lychee / Grapefruit / Fresh Bread / 5.7% abv
0.5L Draft Pour
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Wood herb-marinated chicken topped with dried cherries, red onion, goat cheese and spinach on focaccia bread.
Liquid Bake Sale$7.00
Liquid Bake Sale — American IPA / Citrus / Herbal / Grapefruit Pith / 6.8% abv. Candied citrus and herbal notes coming from the hot side hops, Sabro and Moteuka. You’ll pick up melon, grapefruit pitch and a touch of dankness from the dry of Simcoe, Amarillo and Cryo Cascade. A statewide collaboration and fundraiser for the Texas Craft Brewer’s Guild, breweries
around the state brewed using Texas grown and malted grains from TexMalt, with a portion of grain sales donated
to the Guild.
Flight of 4 beers$12.00
4 X 4oz Pours. Choose from any of our draft beers!
Adair$6.00
Crisp / Dry / Effervescent / 4.5% abv /
0.5L Draft Pour / An ale-lager hybrid with an easy-drinking mouthfeel and a touch of fruit notes from the ale yeast. An exceedingly drinkable beer which we make with 100% German Noble hops and malts. Named for an old Texas family name, passed down for generations in the Vista Brewing family.
Hummus & Pita$7.00
Classic chickpea hummus with a touch of sumac, olive oil and toasted pepitas. Served with pita bread.
Bee Cave$7.00
Bee Cave – Honey Wheat Ale / Crisp / Orange / Light Honey Sweetness / 4.8% abv / 0.5L Draft Pour / This collaboration brew with the Bee Cave Arts Foundation was made in honor of our new Tasting Room in the Hill Country Galleria! Coming in at a crushable 4.8% abv, with a slight sweetness from over 100 pounds of honey, you'll find flavors of freshly baked bread, orange and of course, honey.
Lemonade$3.00
House-made lemonade. 12 oz cup.

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

13551 FM 150 W

Driftwood TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Trattoria Lisina

No reviews yet

Trattoria is an Italian word used to describe a casual, family-owned restaurant. The goal is to share generations of recipes with friends and family. Damian & Trina Mandola’s sense of family is the inspiration for Trattoria Lisina. Located on the grounds of The Mandola Estate & Vineyard in Driftwood, Texas, you will feel like you have been transported to the countryside of Italy. You are just 20 minutes to Tuscany.

Desert Door Distillery

No reviews yet

Located in Driftwood, TX on the eastern edge of sotol country, Desert Door’s desert-modern tasting room is a unique destination city escape. On site - we handcraft the only sotol produced in the United States. In our tasting room we strive to offer an education in the plant, its history, and our process. Grab a copita of sotol as you listen and follow it up with one of our seasonal cocktails.

Eden West

No reviews yet

Farm to Table Food Truck

Hays City Store

No reviews yet

Hays City Store first opened in the early ’80’s as a gas station and convenience store at the intersection that was at one time the town of Hays City (1908). A café was added in the 90’s and folks loved their breakfast and lunch counter! Fast forward to March 2015 – a propitious chain of events, hard work, fate and good luck… Hays City Store re-opened as a full-service restaurant and bar featuring scratch made Texas comfort food, hand crafted cocktails, and local – beers, spirits and wine.
Hays City Store underwent another transformation in October 2017 and this time the name DID change a little – now to Hays City Store & Ice House. Owners Tamra & Travis Tindol had a good problem on their hands. The Ice House was added to the property and with it more bar and cocktail seating, a draft beer system with 40 taps, 5 TVs for sports enthusiasts and a wood fire pizza oven. A stage was built near the outdoor oak shaded beer garden and live music can be enjoyed several nights a week.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston