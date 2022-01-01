Vista Brewing
Vista is a 21-acre destination brewery in the beautiful Hill Country town of Driftwood with a brewery & Tasting Room, farm-to-table restaurant, organic farm, apiary, live music and private event spaces.
13551 FM 150 W • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
13551 FM 150 W
Driftwood TX
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Trattoria Lisina
Trattoria is an Italian word used to describe a casual, family-owned restaurant. The goal is to share generations of recipes with friends and family. Damian & Trina Mandola’s sense of family is the inspiration for Trattoria Lisina. Located on the grounds of The Mandola Estate & Vineyard in Driftwood, Texas, you will feel like you have been transported to the countryside of Italy. You are just 20 minutes to Tuscany.
Desert Door Distillery
Located in Driftwood, TX on the eastern edge of sotol country, Desert Door’s desert-modern tasting room is a unique destination city escape. On site - we handcraft the only sotol produced in the United States. In our tasting room we strive to offer an education in the plant, its history, and our process. Grab a copita of sotol as you listen and follow it up with one of our seasonal cocktails.
Eden West
Farm to Table Food Truck
Hays City Store
Hays City Store first opened in the early ’80’s as a gas station and convenience store at the intersection that was at one time the town of Hays City (1908). A café was added in the 90’s and folks loved their breakfast and lunch counter! Fast forward to March 2015 – a propitious chain of events, hard work, fate and good luck… Hays City Store re-opened as a full-service restaurant and bar featuring scratch made Texas comfort food, hand crafted cocktails, and local – beers, spirits and wine.
Hays City Store underwent another transformation in October 2017 and this time the name DID change a little – now to Hays City Store & Ice House. Owners Tamra & Travis Tindol had a good problem on their hands. The Ice House was added to the property and with it more bar and cocktail seating, a draft beer system with 40 taps, 5 TVs for sports enthusiasts and a wood fire pizza oven. A stage was built near the outdoor oak shaded beer garden and live music can be enjoyed several nights a week.