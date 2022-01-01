Vista burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Vista

When Pigs Fly BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

When Pigs Fly BBQ

1211 E Vista Way, Vista

Avg 4.4 (1352 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Shack$13.00
· 1 meat (½lb) of your choice
· 2 sides
· hawaiian roll or housemade corn muffin
Bbq Sandwich Plate$13.00
· bbq sandwich (with meat of your choice)
· 2 sides
Riblets$6.00
Juicy, tender pork rib tips.
(Happy Hour items are available all day, every day!)
More about When Pigs Fly BBQ
When Pigs Fly BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

When Pigs Fly BBQ

230 Main St., Vista

Avg 4.4 (1352 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Shack$15.00
· 1 meat (½lb) of your choice
· 2 sides
· hawaiian roll or housemade corn muffin
Bbq Sandwich Plate$15.00
· bbq sandwich (with meat of your choice)
· 2 sides
The Boneyard$26.00
· slab of pork or beef ribs
· 2 sides
· hawaiian roll or housemade corn muffin
More about When Pigs Fly BBQ
Restaurant banner

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Biggie's Burgers- Vista

1711 University Dr, Vista

Avg 4.3 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BBQ Burger$7.59
BBQ Burgers are Topped with:
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Strings and Bacon on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your burger.
Biggie Deal$10.99
Comes with Fries & Drink
Biggies Burger$6.39
Biggies Burger: 1/3lb Patty Topped with
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Relish, Mayo and Mustard on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your burger.
More about Biggie's Burgers- Vista

