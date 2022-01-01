Vista burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Vista
More about When Pigs Fly BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
When Pigs Fly BBQ
1211 E Vista Way, Vista
|Popular items
|The Shack
|$13.00
· 1 meat (½lb) of your choice
· 2 sides
· hawaiian roll or housemade corn muffin
|Bbq Sandwich Plate
|$13.00
· bbq sandwich (with meat of your choice)
· 2 sides
|Riblets
|$6.00
Juicy, tender pork rib tips.
(Happy Hour items are available all day, every day!)
More about When Pigs Fly BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
When Pigs Fly BBQ
230 Main St., Vista
|Popular items
|The Shack
|$15.00
· 1 meat (½lb) of your choice
· 2 sides
· hawaiian roll or housemade corn muffin
|Bbq Sandwich Plate
|$15.00
· bbq sandwich (with meat of your choice)
· 2 sides
|The Boneyard
|$26.00
· slab of pork or beef ribs
· 2 sides
· hawaiian roll or housemade corn muffin
More about Biggie's Burgers- Vista
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Biggie's Burgers- Vista
1711 University Dr, Vista
|Popular items
|BBQ Burger
|$7.59
BBQ Burgers are Topped with:
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Strings and Bacon on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your burger.
|Biggie Deal
|$10.99
Comes with Fries & Drink
|Biggies Burger
|$6.39
Biggies Burger: 1/3lb Patty Topped with
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Relish, Mayo and Mustard on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your burger.