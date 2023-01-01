Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bean burritos in Vista

Go
Vista restaurants
Toast

Vista restaurants that serve bean burritos

Banner pic

 

Cocina Del Carmen - 1350 East Vista Way Suite 8

1350 East Vista Way, Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BEAN AND CHEESE BURRITO$11.00
More about Cocina Del Carmen - 1350 East Vista Way Suite 8
Consumer pic

 

Tacos Don Paco

800 Civic Center Drive Suite F, Vista

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bean & Cheese Burrito Only$6.95
More about Tacos Don Paco

Browse other tasty dishes in Vista

Jalapeno Poppers

Thai Salad

Eggplant Parm

Caprese Sandwiches

Shrimp Tacos

Chicken Rolls

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Vista to explore

Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)

Oceanside

Avg 4.4 (216 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Escondido

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (898 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (82 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1075 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (32 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (663 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (779 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (175 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (635 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (446 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (148 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston