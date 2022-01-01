Chicken sandwiches in Vista
Vista restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
GRILL
Belching Beaver
302 E Broadway, Vista
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
|Chicken Caprese Sandwich
|$13.00
Belching Beaver Brewery
980 Park Center Dr,Ste A, Vista
|Chicken Caprese Sandwich
|$13.00
chicken/mozzerella/parmesan/grilled tomato/pesto/balsamic glaze/sourdough
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
fries chicken/ mayo/pickle/buttered buns/lettuce & tomato (on side) *two levels of hot; Hot or HOT HOT!!
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Biggie's Burgers- Vista
1711 University Dr, Vista
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Marinated and Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your sandwich.
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Homemade Golden Crispy Chicken Breast Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Mayo on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your sandwich.