Chicken sandwiches in Vista

Vista restaurants
Vista restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Belching Beaver image

GRILL

Belching Beaver

302 E Broadway, Vista

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Chicken Caprese Sandwich$13.00
More about Belching Beaver
Belching Beaver Brewery image

 

Belching Beaver Brewery

980 Park Center Dr,Ste A, Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caprese Sandwich$13.00
chicken/mozzerella/parmesan/grilled tomato/pesto/balsamic glaze/sourdough
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
fries chicken/ mayo/pickle/buttered buns/lettuce & tomato (on side) *two levels of hot; Hot or HOT HOT!!
More about Belching Beaver Brewery
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Biggie's Burgers- Vista

1711 University Dr, Vista

Avg 4.3 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Marinated and Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your sandwich.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Homemade Golden Crispy Chicken Breast Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Mayo on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your sandwich.
More about Biggie's Burgers- Vista

