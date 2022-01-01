Crispy chicken in Vista
Vista restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Happi Spatula
3225 Business Park Dr., Vista
|KID-Crispy Orange Chicken with White Rice, a small drink
|$7.99
|Signature Crispy Orange Chicken (Lunch Special)
|$10.99
Crispy Orange chicken is made of high quality non-antibiotic chicken, crispy batter stir-fried with our Happi Orange sauce. You sure will come back for it again.
|Signature Crispy Orange Chicken
|$14.99
No-Antibiotics Chicken
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Biggie's Burgers- Vista
1711 University Dr, Vista
|Crispy Chicken Deal
|$13.99
Comes with Fries & Drink
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Homemade Golden Crispy Chicken Breast Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Mayo on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your sandwich.