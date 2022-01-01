Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Vista

Go
Vista restaurants
Toast

Vista restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

 

Happi Spatula

3225 Business Park Dr., Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
KID-Crispy Orange Chicken with White Rice, a small drink$7.99
Signature Crispy Orange Chicken (Lunch Special)$10.99
Crispy Orange chicken is made of high quality non-antibiotic chicken, crispy batter stir-fried with our Happi Orange sauce. You sure will come back for it again.
Signature Crispy Orange Chicken$14.99
No-Antibiotics Chicken
More about Happi Spatula
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Biggie's Burgers- Vista

1711 University Dr, Vista

Avg 4.3 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Deal$13.99
Comes with Fries & Drink
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Homemade Golden Crispy Chicken Breast Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Mayo on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your sandwich.
More about Biggie's Burgers- Vista

