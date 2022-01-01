Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Drunken noodles in Vista

Go
Vista restaurants
Toast

Vista restaurants that serve drunken noodles

Item pic

 

Happi spatula - Lunch, Dinner, Dim-Sum and Catering

3225 Business Park Dr., Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Drunken Noodle (Lunch Special)$10.49
Stir fried flat rice noodle or spaghetti noodles with Thai chili, bell peppers, onion, and basil.
Vegetarian Drunken Noodle (Lunch Special)$10.49
Stir fried flat rice noodle or spaghetti noodles with Thai chili, bell peppers, onion, and basil.
Vegetarian Drunken Noodle - top with Microgreens$13.49
Stir fried flat rice noodle or spaghetti noodles with Thai chili, bell peppers, onion, and basil.
More about Happi spatula - Lunch, Dinner, Dim-Sum and Catering
Restaurant banner

 

Thai One On Vista 2022 - 485 South Melrose Drive #108

485 South Melrose Drive #108, Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Drunken Noodles$0.00
Wide Noodles, Chili, Bell Pepper, Onion, Carrot, Egg, Thai Basil, Brown Sauce
More about Thai One On Vista 2022 - 485 South Melrose Drive #108

Browse other tasty dishes in Vista

Pretzels

Pear Salad

Chicken Tenders

Cookies

Fried Rice

Tacos

Thai Tea

Cake

Map

More near Vista to explore

Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (233 restaurants)

Oceanside

Avg 4.4 (201 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Escondido

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (784 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (931 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (617 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (149 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (549 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (377 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston