Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish tacos in
Vista
/
Vista
/
Fish Tacos
Vista restaurants that serve fish tacos
GRILL
Belching Beaver
302 E Broadway, Vista
Avg 4.5
(73 reviews)
Single Fish Taco Plate
$11.50
Two Fish Tacos Plate
$17.00
More about Belching Beaver
Belching Beaver Brewery
980 Park Center Dr,Ste A, Vista
No reviews yet
2 Fried Fish Tacos
$13.00
More about Belching Beaver Brewery
Browse other tasty dishes in Vista
Grilled Chicken
Mac And Cheese
Fish And Chips
Garden Salad
Crispy Chicken
Eggplant Parm
Cheese Fries
Philly Cheesesteaks
More near Vista to explore
Carlsbad
Avg 4.3
(226 restaurants)
Oceanside
Avg 4.4
(200 restaurants)
Encinitas
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
San Marcos
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Del Mar
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Escondido
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Solana Beach
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Cardiff By The Sea
No reviews yet
Rancho Santa Fe
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(685 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(66 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(851 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(501 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(521 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(124 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(467 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston