Hummus in
Vista
/
Vista
/
Hummus
Vista restaurants that serve hummus
Shaks Mediterranean Bistro
406 Main St., Vista
No reviews yet
Hummus
$11.95
Chickpeas, tahini, lemon, garlic, cumin
More about Shaks Mediterranean Bistro
508 TAVERN - 508 S Santa Fe Ave
508 S Santa Fe Ave, Vista
No reviews yet
Hummus
$9.50
More about 508 TAVERN - 508 S Santa Fe Ave
