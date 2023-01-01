Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Vista

Go
Vista restaurants
Toast

Vista restaurants that serve hummus

Consumer pic

 

Shaks Mediterranean Bistro

406 Main St., Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus$11.95
Chickpeas, tahini, lemon, garlic, cumin
More about Shaks Mediterranean Bistro
Consumer pic

 

508 TAVERN - 508 S Santa Fe Ave

508 S Santa Fe Ave, Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus$9.50
More about 508 TAVERN - 508 S Santa Fe Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Vista

Pear Salad

Curry

Shrimp Tempura

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Vista to explore

Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)

Oceanside

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Escondido

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (925 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (82 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1094 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (33 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (83 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (799 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (646 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (449 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (150 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston