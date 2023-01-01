Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Vista

Go
Vista restaurants
Toast

Vista restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Belching Beaver Brewery image

 

Belching Beaver Brewery - Pub980

980 Park Center Dr,Ste A, Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
2 Grilled Shrimp Tacos$13.00
More about Belching Beaver Brewery - Pub980
Consumer pic

 

Tacos Don Paco

800 Civic Center Drive Suite F, Vista

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$3.95
More about Tacos Don Paco

Browse other tasty dishes in Vista

Caprese Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Nachos

Chicken Tenders

Pear Salad

Sliders

Chicken Wraps

Coleslaw

Map

More near Vista to explore

Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (244 restaurants)

Oceanside

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Escondido

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (883 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (80 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1059 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (32 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (647 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (769 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (172 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (624 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (144 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston