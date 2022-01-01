Go
Vista Hermosa Mexican Restaurant

Thank you for supporting small businesses!
Home of the GIANT Sope
Everything is made from scratch and to order. Please be patient, we promise it’ll be worth it.
Gracias por apoyar a negocios pequeños!
La Casa del Sope GIGANTE
Todo está hecho a mano y por orden, porfavor de tener paciencia, prometemos que valdrá la pena!

2147 S California Ave

Popular Items

Vista Burrito 14' flour tortilla$9.55
Big burrito on a 14" flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream
Taco$3.80
Handmade corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of protein, onion and cilantro.
Torta$9.99
Toasted bread filled with beans, sour cream, protein of choice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and avocado. Accompanied with seasoned fries
Location

2147 S California Ave

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

