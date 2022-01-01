Go
Vista Vibes Restaurant

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

3.5 stars

291 Reviews

$$

4073 Lavista Road

Tucker, GA 30084

Popular Items

Deviled Egg$9.00
Southern Fried Chicken (Dinner)$22.00
Roast Beef (Dinner)$22.00
Southern Fried Chicken (Lunch)$16.00
Blackened Salmon (Dinner)$24.00
Roasted Chicken (Dinner)$21.00
Smoked Wings$10.00
Lamb Chops$28.00
Peach Cobbler Vanilla Ice Cream$8.00
Mac-N-Cheese$6.00
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

4073 Lavista Road, Tucker GA 30084

