Go
Toast

Vistro

A neighborhood bistro in downtown Hinsdale serving approachable, Midwestern cuisine by Chef Paul Virant. It's all good!

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

112 S Washington • $$

Avg 4.2 (319 reviews)

Popular Items

Family Meal for Four$60.00
**limited quantities** **Serves Four**
Fish and Chips, Sweet Corn Remoulade, Caesar salad, Frillman Farms Plum Shortcake.
Dry-Aged Griddled Burger$17.00
pimento cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, pickles, fries
Crispy Tuscan Kale$11.00
honey, lemon, brown butter
Vistro Crispy Chicken Tenders$15.00
fries, pickled celery, hot-honey sauce
Build-Your-Own Pizza$12.00
start with tomato sauce, mozzarella curd, parmesan... and add your favorite toppings
(gluten-free crust available)
Veggie Burger$16.00
butterkase, raw onion, pickles, fries
Build-Your-Own Pizza$12.00
handmade in our woodfired oven, tomato sauce, mozzarella curd, choice of toppings
Chocolate Chip Cookies$6.00
2 cookies per order
Vistro Burger$17.00
pimento cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, pickles, fries
Classic Burger$16.00
cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, ‘stro sauce, pickles, fries
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

112 S Washington

Hinsdale IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Toni Patisserie & Cafe

No reviews yet

.

Altamura Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cafe La Fortuna

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Egg Harbor Cafe

No reviews yet

Online Order for curbside pick up!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston