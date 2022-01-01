Go
Vita Bella Italian Market

PIZZA • SOUPS

320 Main St • $

Avg 4.5 (715 reviews)

Popular Items

Calzone$10.95
Garlic Bread$7.95
Margherita$10.95
Classic Neapolitan pizza with homemade mozzarella, San Marzano tomatoes, and fresh basil. (V)
The Southerner$10.95
Seasoned buttermilk chicken, tomatoes, pickles, lettuce, and chili aioli, on a brioche bun.
Mama's Meatballs$8.95
Mama Carrella’s original recipe.
Caesar Salad$10.95
Classic romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing.
Chopped Salad$10.95
Romaine and iceberg, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese tossed in DALA dressing. (V, GF)
Chicken A la Vita$18.95
Breaded chicken cutlet with capers and lemon butter sauce served over spaghetti.
Toasted Ravioli$8.95
A STL favorite. Breaded ravioli stuffed with cheese & sausage served with marinara sauce.
Four Cheese$11.95
Homemade mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan and Romano cheeses, and San Marzano tomatoes. (V)
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

320 Main St

Frankfort MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

