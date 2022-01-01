Vita Bella Restaurant Italian
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
12530 Fremont Avenue
Zimmerman, MN 55398
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
12530 Fremont Avenue, Zimmerman MN 55398
Nearby restaurants
The Buff
Great atmosphere, live music, event spaces and friendly service.
Ember Coffee Co.
Ember Coffee Company is a locally-owned coffee shop serving hand-crafted espresso drinks, brewed coffee, local pastries and decadent hand-scooped ice cream. Started by the Berry family, their vision is to create a “living room” for Big Lake—a place to connect with friends, have a casual business meeting, and call your home away from home.
Ember’s mission is to turn strangers into friends, serve the best coffee everywhere, and be a place that cultivates creativity and good works. We are more than a coffee shop—we are a community on a mission, passionate about bringing beauty to every corner of our city.
Rockwoods MN
Bar, Restaurant, Event Center, & Catering
Drake O'Neill's
Irish American Pub. Locally owned and operated. Fresh food and a friendly face. Slainte!