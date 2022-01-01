Go
Vita Bella Restaurant Italian

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

No reviews yet

12530 Fremont Avenue

Zimmerman, MN 55398

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

CACIO E PEPE$13.00
The Actual Italian “Alfrado.” Beautiful Bucatini Pasta Sautéed with Parmesan & Pecorino Cheese to a Velvety Sauce. Garnished with Fresh Pepper.
Add (4) Shrimp–12 or Chicken Breast–6.
BREAD BASKET$2.00
Warmed Baguette with House Butter Blend or Olive Oil
BURRATA BRUSCHETTA$13.00
A mixture of crisp Basil, fresh Tomato, flavorful Garlic, Capers and Olive Oil. Draped over a Crème-Filled Mozzarella Ball. Served with Toast.
POLLO ORECCHIETTE$16.00
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Orecchiette Pasta & Asiago Cream Sauce, finished-off with Smoked Bacon. (*GF upon request)
SPAGHETTI$10.00
Spaghetti Noodles Smothered in our House Marinara Sauce. Add an Italian Meatball–5
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

12530 Fremont Avenue, Zimmerman MN 55398

Vita Bella Restaurant Italian

