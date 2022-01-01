Go
Vitagliano Vineyards

36101 Glenoaks Rd.

Wine Pairing for two$110.00
This "Self-Guided" Charcuterie board tasting offers an assortment of gourmet cheeses and fine Italian meats. This wine and food pairing is an elegant experience for any level wine enthusiast.
Syrah & Chocolate box$67.00
Pair your bottle of red with delicious dark chocolate truffles and two dark chocolate cover strawberries.
Temecula CA

Temecula CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
