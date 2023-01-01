Go
Banner picView gallery

Vitality Bowls Redding - Redding, CA

Open today 7:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1401 Hilltop Dr.

Redding, CA 96003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

1401 Hilltop Dr., Redding CA 96003

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1477 Hilltop Drive, Suite H3 Ste 107 Redding, CA 96003
View restaurantnext
Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse - Redding - 815 Browning Street
orange starNo Reviews
815 Browning Street Redding, CA 96003
View restaurantnext
Wilda's Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,668
1712 Churn Creek Rd Redding, CA 96002
View restaurantnext
West Coast Sourdough - Redding
orange starNo Reviews
1080 East Cypress Avenue Unit F Redding, CA 96002
View restaurantnext
Jeff's California Cattle Co - 400 East Cypress Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
400 East Cypress Avenue Redding, CA 96002
View restaurantnext
Lumberjacks- Redding
orange starNo Reviews
501 E Cypress Ave Redding, CA 96002
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Redding

Final Draft Brewing Company
orange star4.4 • 7,420
1600 California St Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext
Wilda's Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,668
1712 Churn Creek Rd Redding, CA 96002
View restaurantnext
From the Hearth Cafe - Churn Creek
orange star4.5 • 2,590
2650 Churn Creek Rd Redding, CA 96002
View restaurantnext
Chicken Shack - Churn Creek
orange star4.4 • 1,713
2586 Churn Creek Rd Redding, CA 96002
View restaurantnext
Woody's Brewing Co.
orange star4.3 • 1,310
1257 Oregon St Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext
Sweetie's Cafe & Catering
orange star4.3 • 878
3105 S Market St Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Redding

Chico

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Oroville

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Arcata

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Fort Bragg

No reviews yet

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Marysville

No reviews yet

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Vitality Bowls Redding - Redding, CA

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston