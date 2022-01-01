Go
Vitaly Caffe image

Vitaly Caffe

Open today 8:30 AM - 7:45 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2937 Bristol St Suite B103

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Piadina Contadina$12.90
Grilled chicken, Provolone, Tomato, Onion, Romaine, Basil and Pesto
Piadina Piadamera$12.90
Low sodium Turkey slices, Avocado, Mayonnaise, Romaine Lettuce
Piadina Riva Bella$12.90
Wild Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Lemon slices, Capers, Chives.
Lasagne Bolognese$21.50
The original Bolognese Recipe with 5 layers of green pasta, bechamel, Parmigiano and Bolognese meat sauce
Gnocchi (Vegan if a with Vegan Sauce)$16.90
Our Famous home made Potato and Organic Flour Italian Gnocchi with one sauce of your choice
Piadina Rimini$12.90
Italian Prosciutto di Parma, Roma tomato, Imported Buffalo Mozzarella, Wild Arugula.
CUSTOM PIADINA$12.90
Build your own custom Piadina Sandwich with Vitaly ingredients
Cassone Frico ( Vegan if Whole Wheat )$13.90
Frico ( Bell pepper, Sweet Onion, Roma tomato, Eggplant, zucchini all cooked in the oven)
Fettuccine$18.50
Organic Hand Made Fettuccine (Tagliatelle) with a Sauce of your choice
Antioxidant Vegan Soup$9.80
VEGAN soup made of celery, carrots, onions, chard, kale, spinach, zucchini, potatoes, tomatoes . Served with Half Piadina classic
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:30 am - 7:45 pm
Monday8:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 7:45 pm
Friday8:30 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 8:45 pm

Location

2937 Bristol St Suite B103, Costa Mesa CA 92626

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Memphis Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taco Asylum

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Garf's Sports Lounge2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tin Lizzie Saloon

No reviews yet

Friendly Neighborhood Gay Bar

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Vitaly Caffe

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston