Go
Toast

Vitense Golfland

Thanks for joining us today!!

5501 Schroeder Rd

No reviews yet

Location

5501 Schroeder Rd

Madison WI

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pancake Cafe Madison

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hop Haus Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Authentically smoked barbecue and freshly prepared seafood. Locally owned and operated. Welcome Y'all!

Sa-Bai Thong

No reviews yet

Voted Best of Madison since 1997! Take out and delivery available. Many vegetarian/ vegan options – no fish or oyster sauce and gluten free options. We are a locally owned and operated for more than 20 years.
- Daily Specials
- Dine In or Carry Out
- Delivery after 4:30 p.m. (limited areas, some fee may be added, please order in advance for lunch)

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston