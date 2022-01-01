Go
Vito Marcello's Italian Bistro

45 seavey st • $$

Avg 4.7 (2823 reviews)

Popular Items

Meatballs$14.00
(2) all-natural housemade meatballs with marinara, topped with freshly grated pecorino romano cheese
Kids Penne$10.00
Build Your Pasta Dish$16.00
Build Your Own Pasta Dish
Chicken Parmigiana$26.00
Classic Parm, lightly breaded, blend of Italian cheeses, Marinara over penne pasta
Eggplant Parmigiana$22.00
Classic Parm, lightly breaded, blend of Italian cheeses, Marinara over penne pasta
Spaghetti Bolognese$24.00
Ground Italian Sausage & Beef, Vegetables, Slow Roasted, Marinara, Hint Of Cream
Veal Parmigiana$29.00
Lightly breaded, blend of Italian Cheeses, Marinara sauce over Penne pasta
Penne Broccoli & Chicken$23.00
Light Cream Sauce
Toasted Ravioli$12.00
Cheese-filled Ravioli, Mozzarella with our housemade marinara.
Italian Bread Basket$4.00
8 slices of Italian bread served with EVOO & freshly grated pecorino romano cheese
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

45 seavey st

North Conway NH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
