Vito’s Italian Market

The market offers a variety of authentic Italian products and specialty items including deli cases full of Italian meats and cheeses, loads of olives and marinated artichokes, red peppers and more. We have signature deli sandwiches made to order and coolers full of Vito’s Italian Kitchen’s most favorite pastas and entrees, sauces, and garlic bread for easy take-and-bake-at-home options. Graze boards and boxes are available with advance order for your celebrations and our freezer is beautifully overflowing with high end Italian desserts. This Holiday season stop by the market for all your gift giving needs: from wine and Panettone to wrapped gift baskets stuffed with fresh pasta, pesto, EVOO, balsamic vinegar and gift cards.



1047 Port Republic Rd