Vitola's Cigars and Whiskey

Where others are content to give you more of the same, Vitola's is motivated to EXPAND your appreciation for cigars. Tread off the beaten path. Try something new. Find a new favorite. You deserve it!

Popular Items

JDN Joya Silver ULTRA$8.39
Plasencia Alma Fuerte Nestor IV$21.00
DE Liga Privada Papas Fritas$6.49
4.5x44
WRAPPER: Connecticut Broadleaf-USA
BINDER: Mata Fina-Brazil
FILLER: Cuban Seed tobaccos from Honduras and Nicaragua
BODY: Medium-full
FLAVOR: Full and rich
STRENGTH: Medium plus
illusione Maduro 68 Bombone 4x44$8.29
4x44
Dapper El Borracho Natural TORO$13.95
6x54
WRAPPER: San Andres Natural-Mexico
BINDER: Jalapa, Nicaragua
FLLER: Esteli, Jalapa, Condega-Nicaragua
BODY: Medium plus
FLAVOR: Medium-full
STRENGTH: Medium
DE Undercrown MAD COR Viva$9.95
5.65x46
WRAPPER: Otapan Negro-Mexico
BINDER: T52 Stalk-cut Habano-USA
FILLER: Mata Fina-Brazil, Habano-Nicaragua
BODY: Medium plus
FLAVOR: Medium-full
STRENGTH: Medium plus
JDN Joya Silver TORO$9.49
DE Liga Privada T52 Toro$16.29
6x52
WRAPPER: Stalk-cut Habano-Connecticut River Valley
BINDER: Mata Fina-Brazil
FILLER: Cuban Seed tobaccos from Honduras and Nicaragua
BODY: Medium plus
FLAVOR: Full
STRENGTH: Medium plus
DE Deadwood Sweet Jane$9.35
MFC Don Pepin Garcia Original DELICIAS$10.75
7x50
WRAPPER: Corojo Oscuro
BINDER: Nicaragua
FILLER: Nicaragua
BODY: Medium-Full
FLAVOR: Medium-full
STRENGTH: Medium-Full

216 Franklin Ave.

El Paso TX

SundayClosed
Monday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Nearby restaurants

The Pizza Joint - Downtown

Located in the Heart of Downtown El Paso, in Pride Square, This Locally owned and Operated Pizzeria is here to serve the biggest and best pizza by the slice. Fresh and Quality ingredients, we take pride in all our recipes. Home of our weekly open mic, we are ready and happy to welcome you to The Pizza Joint.

Rockstar Burger Bar

Come in and enjoy!

Lapa Lapa

Come in and enjoy!

El Paso Brewing Company

El Paso Brewing Co. would not be here without the incredible support and love we receive daily from our community. During this pandemic, we are grateful to be able to serve your craft beer needs. Thank you, Friends!
E-gift cards available:
https://www.toasttab.com/el-paso-brewing-company/giftcards

