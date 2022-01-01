Go
Popular Items

24oz Fountain Drink$2.99
Large Unlimited Topping Pizza ( max 8 toppings)$14.99
Large Cheese Pizza$11.99
Choose your toppings
Dinner Salad$5.99
Iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese and tomatoes
Antipasta Salad$10.99
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, hard salami, pepperoni, olives, mozzarella cheese and pepperoncini
Traditional Wings$13.99
10 wings, served either mild, medium, hot, extra hot or BBQ with ranch dressing
Cheese Calzone$9.99
Choose your toppings
Chicken Strip Basket$10.99
Four deep fried chicken strips served with ranch dressing
Extra Ranch$0.50
Burger$10.99
Half pound tender juicy hand formed all beef patty
Location

3751 HIGHWAY 95

BULLHEAD CITY AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

THB

No reviews yet

1490 East Camino Colorado, Fort Mohave, AZ, 86426

THB

No reviews yet

2646 Highway 95, Bullhead City, AZ, 86442

Dee's Delicious Cookies and Baked Goods

No reviews yet

Cookie and baked good store. A place to pick up our delicious deserts, or sit a minute in our little cafe with a nice slice of pie and a coffee. From fresh breads, pies, and cakes you are sure to find something for that sweet tooth.

THB

No reviews yet

1191 Hwy 95, Bullhead City, AZ, 86429

