Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
Come on in and enjoy!
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
4865 S Higley Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4865 S Higley Rd
Gilbert AZ
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tacos N More Mexican Grill
Welcome to our 2nd location in Gilbert, AZ on S Higley Rd and Queen Creek Rd.
NEW HOURS:
Monday-Saturday 7am to 8pm
Sundays 7am to 3pm
Wildflower
Come in and enjoy!
Thai Chili 2 Go
Come in and enjoy!
Some Burros
Come in and enjoy!