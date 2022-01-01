Go
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

4865 S Higley Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (424 reviews)

Popular Items

CYO Pizza Large$17.49
Add any of your favorite toppings at $2.65 each.
Garlic Knots$7.99
Hand knotted dough freshly baked and tossed in a blend of butter, garlic, and parmesan. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
CYO Pizza Medium$15.29
Add any of your favorite toppings at $2.25 each.
CYO Pizza Small$11.99
Add any of your favorite toppings at $1.75 each.
Chicken Parmigiana$18.99
Layered with parmesan, mozzarella, and marinara sauce. Served on top of spaghettini and marinara sauce.
Traditional Wings$13.99
Ten traditional bone-in wings, fried, and tossed in either mild, spciy, BBQ, or garlic parmesan sauce. Served with carrot sticks and either ranch or blue cheese for dipping.
Gluten Free CYO Pizza$11.49
Add any of your favorite toppings at $1.15 each.
Lasagna$15.99
Our House Specialty! Layers of meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan cheeses.
Boneless Wings$13.99
Twelve breaded breast pieces, fried, and tossed in either mild, spicy, BBQ, or garlic parmesan sauce. Served with carrot sticks and either ranch or blue cheese for dipping.
Pick Your Own Pasta$13.49
Pick your favorite pasta and your favorite sauce.
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4865 S Higley Rd

Gilbert AZ

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
