Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
Come in and enjoy!
CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
3665 Old Milton Pkwy • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3665 Old Milton Pkwy
Alpharetta GA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
MF Bar
Come in and enjoy!
District III
Come in and enjoy!
The Cape
Restaurant & Beach Bar
Cactus Cantina
Come in and enjoy!