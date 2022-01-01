Go
Toast

Vito's Pizza & Ristorante

Come in and enjoy!

CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

3665 Old Milton Pkwy • $$

Avg 4.4 (1024 reviews)

Popular Items

Meat Lover Pizza$18.99
Pepperoni,sausage,ham,ground beef,bacon.
Vito's Special Pizza$18.99
Pepperoni,Sausage,Mushrooms,Green Peppers,Onions and Extra Cheese.
Caesar Salad$7.99
A perfect mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce,croutons,caesar dressing,and grated parmesan cheese.
Chicken Parmigiana Dinner$16.99
Lightly breaded cutled baked in a slowly simmered tomato sauce topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese.
House Salad$7.99
A perfect mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce,tomatoes,cucumbers,shredded carrot and red onion.
Cheese Pizza$11.99
Pizza Sauce Sauce and Mozzarella cheese.
Pizza Slice$2.99
Topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
Garlic Rolls$5.99
Greek Salad$8.99
A perfect mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce,cucumbers,tomatoes,green peppers,red onion,kalamatas olives and feta cheese.
Chicken Wings$10.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3665 Old Milton Pkwy

Alpharetta GA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

MF Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

District III

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Cape

No reviews yet

Restaurant & Beach Bar

Cactus Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston