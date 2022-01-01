Go
Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante

3515 Lindell Blvd

Popular Items

Tutto Carne (All Meat)$18.00
Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, mozzarella
Old School Sicilian$14.00
Sicilian Pizza Sauce-Filet of tomato, mozzarella, parmigiano cheese with Mediterranean oregano
Vito's Super$18.00
Italian sausage, pepperoni, black olives, green peppers, red onion, tomato, mushrooms, ham
Create Your Own Pizza$12.00
Arancini$13.00
three risotto balls made in marinara bolognese w/ peas & stuffed with melted mozzarella cheese
Panzanella$9.00
Mixed greens, red onion, tomato, olives, cucumber, mozzarella, croutons, white balsamic.
House$8.00
Green leaf lettuce, mozzarella cheese, red onion, black olives, red balsamic vinegar dressing.
Tiramisu$7.00
Catering Salad Per Person$3.00
Garlic Cheese Bread$7.00
Location

Saint Louis MO

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
