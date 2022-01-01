Vittles at the PARK LLC
Vittles at the PARK
2223 North Carolina Highway 54
Popular Items
Location
2223 North Carolina Highway 54
Durham NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Chef Chick's Bakery
A Taste of Europe ... In Your Home
Thai star
Come in and enjoy!
Carrburritos RTP
Come in and enjoy!
Bulkogi @ Boxyard
Authentic Korean BBQ with a Twist! Create your own KBBQ Bowls!