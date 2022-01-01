Starland Yard/Vittoria
Food park and event facility located in Savannah Georgia featuring Pizzeria Vittoria-Savannah's first and only Neapolitan Pizzeria. Their dough is 100 percent naturally leavened and we're proud to support our local farmers through our pizzas.
2411 Desoto Ave
2411 Desoto Ave
Savannah GA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
520wings
Come in and enjoy!
Yia Yia'S Kitchen Llc.
Yia Yia’s Kitchen & Marketplace is family-owned and located in beautiful, historic Savannah, Georgia. We serve Greek Specialty Entrées, Salads, Sandwiches Hot Dogs & KRONOS Beef/Lamb Gyros. Our marketplace features Authentic Imported Foods, Pastries, Ice Cream, Beer & Select Greek Wines.
Ardsley Station
Ardsley Station is an upscale casual American Bistro concept offering locally sourced ingredients in a gathering place that is friendly, comfortable, unpretentious and filled with personality. We only source the best ingredients from local farms in and around the low country. Ardsley Station’s food and beverage are carefully thought out and always authentic. Guests sum up their favorable assessment of what Ardsley Station has to offer with three words: It’s so good!
Moodright's
Y'all Come Back Now!