Starland Yard/Vittoria

Food park and event facility located in Savannah Georgia featuring Pizzeria Vittoria-Savannah's first and only Neapolitan Pizzeria. Their dough is 100 percent naturally leavened and we're proud to support our local farmers through our pizzas.

2411 Desoto Ave

Popular Items

La Diavola$16.00
marinara, mozz, calabrian chilies, sopperssata , ‘nduja "signature pie"
Dairy, Wheat
Spicy · Organic
Classic Pepperoni$14.00
"ya"ll know the deal" pepperoni, mozz, marinara & basil
Dairy, Wheat
Organic
Classic Ceasar$9.00
romaine, ligurian olives, parm, fried croutons & caesar dressings.
Dairy, Wheat, Fish
Simple Greens$8.00
buttermilk & balsamic dressing, pickled citrus, fire roasted turnips and red radish finished with grated parm
Dairy
Vegetarian
Crudo$15.00
white pie base, ricotta, mozzarella & arugula finished with your choice of Salumi..Staff favorite is Breasola which is cured/dried beef.
Dairy, Wheat
Organic
Vittoria Signature Buttermilk Dipping Sauce$0.50
Quattro Formaggi$15.00
white pie base, guanciale "just like bacon" gorgonzola, ricotta, mozz & basil
Dairy, Wheat
Organic
Cannoli$4.00
cannolis made in house daily, sweet ricotta, topped with pistachio & choc. chip. * There is one cannoli per order.
Dairy, Tree Nut
Vegetarian
Margherita "long live the queen"$13.00
marinara, mozzarella, basil & sea-salt
Vegerarian * Organic
Mortadella Pie$16.00
“Pizza Stracciatella”
Stracciatella “ basically burrata” Mortadella, Sicilian Cherry Tomato marinara sundried tomato, provola, flowering oregano & urfa
Location

2411 Desoto Ave

Savannah GA

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
