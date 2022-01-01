Vittoria's NY Pizza

Go
Vittoria’s is our fast-casual version of Vetrano’s and gives us an opportunity to provide the same great Old World flavors out of our location in Dunn’s Corners. Our practice of offering fresh and made to order cuisine continues at Vittoria’s. We are happy to embrace the traditions started at Vetrano’s and look forward to seeing you for your next visit!

Chicken Wings$11.00
Caesar Salad$9.00
Italian Grinder$10.50
Garden Salad$9.00
Medium Pizza$14.00
Grandma Pizza$20.00
Large Pizza$16.00
Chicken Parmigiana Grinder$9.50
6 Garlic Knots$2.00
French Fries$4.00
224 Post Rd

Westerly RI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
No Bull Steak House and Pub

No Bull Steak House and Pub is your local steak house where you can bring your whole family and enjoy wholesome food. Our mission is to provide high-quality food and a friendly atmosphere. We strive to bring to our tables the highest quality steaks, as well as, other menu options, and accommodate everyone's needs even if you are not a steak lover.

Shelter Harbor Inn

Come in and enjoy!

Casa Della Luce

Come on in and enjoy!

Windjammer

Oceanfront dining featuring a 150ft patio with views of the Atlantic Ocean. Open daily during summers and weekends in the off season. Live music daily in season.

