Vittoria's NY Pizza

Vittoria’s is our fast-casual version of Vetrano’s and gives us an opportunity to provide the same great Old World flavors out of our location in Dunn’s Corners. Our practice of offering fresh and made to order cuisine continues at Vittoria’s. We are happy to embrace the traditions started at Vetrano’s and look forward to seeing you for your next visit!



PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

224 Post Rd • $$