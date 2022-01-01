Go
Toast

Viva el Taco

Come in and enjoy!

1800 N US HWY 377

No reviews yet

Popular Items

#1 BUILD YOUR OWN TACO$2.49
Customize Your Own Taco!
Your Choice Of Meat, 3 Delicious Toppings, And One Of Our Tasty Sauces!
TORTAS$9.49
Like A Sandwich - But Better! Your Favorite Taco Choices Wrapped Up In A Soft Bun
Side of Rice$2.49
A Serving of Our Delicious Homemade Rice
#9 PLATE O' FOOD$9.49
Rice & Beans, Choice Of 4 Toppings, 2 Sauces
#2 JUAN IN A MILLION$2.49
Our House Specialty!
Comes With Cilantro, Onions, & Lime, With Your Choice Of Meat & Salsa
#7 VIVA EL TACO QUESADILLA$9.49
Delicious Homemade Quesadilla
Comes With Choice of Meat & 2 Toppings
Side of Beans$2.49
Slow cooked beans pureed and infused with our special blend of spices.
JARRITOS$2.29
SPRITE$1.99
PEPSI$1.99
See full menu

Location

1800 N US HWY 377

Pilot Point TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pilot Point Coffee House

No reviews yet

Coffee shop in Pilot Point, TX serving espresso, specialty drinks, sandwiches, and snacks.

Summer Moon

No reviews yet

Founded by closely-knit family and friends in Texas Hill Country, we’ve
always had one goal in mind: to create a distinctive, out-of-this-world,
experience that people drive across town for. An experience to be shared
through coffee + atmospheres that inspire the warmth of cozy evenings
under a summer moon.

Bongo Beaux's Bouree Palace & Cajun Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Toasted Walnut Table and Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston