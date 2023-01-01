Go
  • Home
  • /
  • VIVA SHAWARMA Inc - 3030 Don Mills Rd E
Banner picView gallery

VIVA SHAWARMA Inc - 3030 Don Mills Rd E

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

3030 Don Mills Rd E

Toronto, CN M2J 3C1

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

3030 Don Mills Rd E, Toronto CN M2J 3C1

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Planta - South Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1221 Bay St. Toronto, CN M5R 3P5
View restaurantnext
Planta - South Beach
orange starNo Reviews
180 Queen St W Toronto, CN M5V 3X3
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 2004 - Thornhill, ON
orange starNo Reviews
531 Atkinson Ave Thornhill, ON L4J 8L7
View restaurantnext
Krispy's Kajun Chicken - 4997 Highway 7 E
orange starNo Reviews
4997 Highway 7 E Markhamriazmirkhan@yahoo.ca, CN L3R 1N1
View restaurantnext
No Bull Burgers - 1019 Kingston Road
orange starNo Reviews
1019 Kingston Road UNIT A Toronto, CN M4E 1T3
View restaurantnext
No Bull Burgers - New Ownership
orange starNo Reviews
1019 Kingston Rd Toronto, CN M4E 1T3
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

VIVA SHAWARMA Inc - 3030 Don Mills Rd E

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston