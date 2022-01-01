Go
Toast

Viva Cucina

Come in and enjoy!

85 2nd Avenue

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

85 2nd Avenue

Manhattan NY

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sauce Pizzeria - Moynihan Train Station

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Temperance Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sammy's Halal Food - Chinatown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sweetbriar

No reviews yet

“Cozy” and “comforting” best describe the scene and the cooking here, from chef Bryce Shuman (Betony, Eleven Madison Park). You’ll definitely want to linger in the front lounge, where the in-house band plays during weekend brunches. Further inside, you’ll relish sipping on French 75s at the bar, and feasting on sticky, sweet, and smoky black pepper maple duroc ribs paired with buttery, fluffy cornbread.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston